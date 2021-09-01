Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,399 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Nucor worth $39,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:NUE opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

