Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $33.44 Million Investment in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 937,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,440,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at about $900,000.

Shares of BATS:TTAI opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

