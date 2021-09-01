Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 138,774 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Prudent Investors Network increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 846,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 50,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 133,677 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.