Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,812 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $34,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 169,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,720,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,134,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17.

