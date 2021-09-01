Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $36,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134,549 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.