EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.57 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $6.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

EOG stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

