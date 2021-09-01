eosDAC Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $2,314.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

