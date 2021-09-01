Equity Investment Corp Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.19% of Exelon worth $81,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Exelon by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after buying an additional 1,887,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 203,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,198. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

