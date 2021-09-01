Equity Investment Corp Purchases 8,097 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 2.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.18% of McKesson worth $53,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.24. 11,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.18. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.