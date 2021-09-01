Ernest S. Rady Buys 2,543 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,464.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AAT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. 174,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,078. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

