Ernest S. Rady Buys 2,543 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,464.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AAT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. 174,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,078. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
