Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Trading Up 33.3%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 15,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Esprit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

