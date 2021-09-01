Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $324,425.90 and $2,240.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.66 or 0.07582188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00136803 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,641,642 coins and its circulating supply is 185,612,229 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.