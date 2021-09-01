Euronext (EPA:ENX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.19

Shares of Euronext (EPA:ENX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €89.19 ($104.93) and traded as high as €98.35 ($115.71). Euronext shares last traded at €98.20 ($115.53), with a volume of 60,170 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Euronext in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €107.50 ($126.47).

Get Euronext alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of €92.98 and a 200 day moving average of €89.25.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.