Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Eversource Energy worth $47,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

