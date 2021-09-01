EvidenZ (BCDT) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00126912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00834159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048745 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.