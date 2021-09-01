Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.23. 7,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 509,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Evolus alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.33.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,675.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $541,814.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,582.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 164,860 shares worth $1,779,481. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.