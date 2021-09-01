Exeedme (XED) Market Cap Hits $45.48 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $45.48 million and $2.48 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00135879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.50 or 0.07462309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,879.03 or 1.00150879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.69 or 0.01005492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

