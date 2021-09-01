Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.64 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,197,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.