Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,439.49

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,439.49 ($44.94) and last traded at GBX 3,239.49 ($42.32), with a volume of 1500326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,204 ($41.86).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,830 ($36.97).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,061.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,765.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.87 billion and a PE ratio of 50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno bought 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total transaction of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28).

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

