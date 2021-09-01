Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.45

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $187.45 and last traded at $186.85, with a volume of 1032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.91.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average is $151.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

