Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 84.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. 1,086,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,613,822. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

