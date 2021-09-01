Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,320 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 463,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,696,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,465 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 837,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,613,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $228.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

