Fanhua Inc. (FANH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $768.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Fanhua will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fanhua stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 155.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.