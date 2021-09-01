FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

