FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

