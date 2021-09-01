FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.