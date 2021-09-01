FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,470 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Enbridge by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 576,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 226,964 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 653,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Enbridge by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

