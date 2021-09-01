FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its position in CDW by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.36. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

