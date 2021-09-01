Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in August

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 375,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FQVTF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

