FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FibroGen stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in FibroGen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FibroGen by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FibroGen by 90.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.