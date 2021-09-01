FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading 4.2% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.98. 7,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,372,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Specifically, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FibroGen by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FibroGen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FibroGen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after buying an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,272,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

