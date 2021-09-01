Fifth Third Bancorp Has $27.93 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $87,715,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

