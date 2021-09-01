Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 82,919 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 60.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after acquiring an additional 636,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

