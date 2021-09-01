Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,604,000.

Shares of BND opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

