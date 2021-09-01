Financial Analysis: Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Surmodics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

78.2% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Surmodics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Surmodics and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00 AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Surmodics currently has a consensus price target of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.23%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Surmodics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surmodics and AVITA Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $94.86 million 8.78 $1.12 million $0.13 462.08 AVITA Medical $29.23 million 17.21 -$42.03 million ($1.17) -17.27

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 1.52% 3.03% 2.41% AVITA Medical -90.94% -32.68% -29.23%

Summary

Surmodics beats AVITA Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

