Financial Review: Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95% Danaos 146.11% 17.07% 7.35%

This table compares Performance Shipping and Danaos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.55 $5.19 million $1.05 4.78 Danaos $461.59 million 3.85 $153.55 million $7.18 12.02

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Performance Shipping and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danaos 0 1 2 0 2.67

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.12%. Danaos has a consensus price target of $54.42, indicating a potential downside of 36.83%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Danaos.

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Danaos pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danaos pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Danaos has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Danaos is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danaos beats Performance Shipping on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

