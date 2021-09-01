Financial Survey: TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) vs. Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -160.26% -102.07% -44.29% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

10.7% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Avinger and TearLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avinger presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 179.33%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than TearLab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avinger and TearLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 9.74 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -1.95 TearLab $22.66 million 0.06 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

TearLab has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger.

Summary

TearLab beats Avinger on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

