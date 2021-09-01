First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

