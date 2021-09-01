First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 217,994 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 211,510 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,509,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

