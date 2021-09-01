First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

First Merchants has increased its dividend by 50.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. Research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Merchants stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.