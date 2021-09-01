First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises about 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,101,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,257,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,455,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

APTV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.42. 58,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.73.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

