First National Trust Co Has $26.34 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $10.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,903.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,844. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,919.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,641.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,372.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

