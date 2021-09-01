First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NIO were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 596,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

NYSE NIO traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. 2,225,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,460,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.