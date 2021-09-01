First National Trust Co Sells 58,020 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,020 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.74 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,542 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

