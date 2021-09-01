First National Trust Co Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after acquiring an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 684,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

