First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 80.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

