First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of FNWB stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter.
First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.
