First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FM. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.24.

Shares of FM stock traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.56. 1,407,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The company has a market cap of C$17.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

