First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 994.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 39,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.