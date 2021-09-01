First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.97

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.97 and last traded at $90.96, with a volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after buying an additional 62,614 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,448,000.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

