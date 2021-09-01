FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 66.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,817 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after buying an additional 172,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,879,000 after buying an additional 234,874 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 85,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

